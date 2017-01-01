Yet another Hacker News client for iOS

Light & Dark themes
Choose between two themes or let the app automatically pick one according to the time and brightness of your screen.
Save the posts you want to read later, even for offline reading.
Keep track of all the posts you read and manage your favorites.
Activate the reader to take control over the font size, style and theme of each article.
HNBuddy is entirely free of cost and ads.
Credentials are only used to log you in to Hacker News and are not shared with any third-party. The entire sign-in process is open source and documented here.
Optimized to load and render content smoothly.
Provides an intuitive and attractive UI.
"Only two things are infinite, the universe and the quality of this app."
A. Einstein
"I don't always browse Hacker News, but when I do it's with HNBuddy."
That guy with the beer
"This app is the reason the iPhone was created."
S. Jobs
"L xvh wklv dss hyhubgdb, dqg L oryh lw!"
J. Caesar
It might not change your mind, but there will be at least one thing you enjoy on this page.
source: freegreatpicture.com
Expandable, rich discussion threads
Browse all the discussions in an efficient and pleasant way. Enjoy well formatted comments.